Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Michael Linford has sold 65,000 shares of the company's stock on December 19, 2023. The transaction was executed at a price of $50 per share, resulting in a total value of $3,250,000.Affirm Holdings Inc is a financial technology company that provides a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. The company offers a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its technology platform enables consumers to pay for purchases over time with terms that are convenient for them, without deferred interest, hidden fees, or penalties.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 65,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Insider Sell: CFO Michael Linford Sells 65,000 Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

The insider transaction history for Affirm Holdings Inc shows a trend of insider selling, with 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc were trading at $50 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $15.411 billion.

With the stock price at $50 and a GuruFocus Value of $35.61, Affirm Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to its GF Value.The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

