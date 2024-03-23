Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH), a company that provides software and services to home service companies, recently saw a significant insider sell by its Chief Financial Officer, Shawn Tabak. According to a recent SEC filing, the insider sold 55,960 shares of the company on March 21, 2024.Shawn Tabak has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 55,960 shares and purchasing none. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider activity in the company.The insider transaction history for Porch Group Inc shows a pattern of insider behavior over the past year. There have been 12 insider buys and only 2 insider sells, including the recent transaction by the insider.

Insider Sell: CFO Shawn Tabak Sells 55,960 Shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

On the valuation front, shares of Porch Group Inc were trading at $3.92 on the day of the insider's sell, giving the company a market cap of $368.915 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.81, indicating that Porch Group Inc is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.For investors and market watchers, the insider's sell activity, combined with the company's current valuation, may provide insights into Porch Group Inc's stock performance and insider sentiment. As always, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating investment opportunities.

