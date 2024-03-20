Curtiss-Wright Corp (NYSE:CW), a diversified global provider of highly engineered, technologically advanced products and services, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, Chair and CEO Lynn Bamford, sold 2,620 shares of the company on March 19, 2024.Lynn Bamford has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 14,764 shares and purchasing 114 shares. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend.The insider transaction history for Curtiss-Wright Corp shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 11 insider buys and 27 insider sells. This activity provides insight into the sentiment of company insiders regarding the stock's performance and valuation.

Insider Sell: Chair and CEO Lynn Bamford Sells 2,620 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)

On the valuation front, shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp were trading at $243.6 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $9.386 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 26.70, which is below the industry median of 34.43 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Curtiss-Wright Corp is significantly overvalued. With a price of $243.6 and a GF Value of $149.38, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.63.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.For investors and market watchers, the insider's sell transaction and the current valuation metrics provide data points to consider when evaluating Curtiss-Wright Corp's stock. The company's business performance and future outlook will continue to play a critical role in shaping its stock price and valuation.

