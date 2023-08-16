Insider Sell: Chairman V Clemons Sells 5,000 Shares of CorVel Corp

On August 14, 2023, V Clemons, Chairman of the Board at CorVel Corp (NASDAQ:CRVL), sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at CorVel Corp, which we will explore in this article.



V Clemons is the Chairman of the Board at CorVel Corp, a company that provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. Clemons has been with the company for several years and has a deep understanding of the company's operations and market position.



CorVel Corp is a provider of workers' compensation solutions for employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. The company offers its clients a broad range of services, including claims management, network solutions, and pharmacy services. With its innovative technology and dedicated team, CorVel Corp aims to help its clients control costs and achieve positive outcomes.



Over the past year, V Clemons has sold a total of 88,386 shares and has not purchased any shares. This trend is consistent with the overall insider activity at CorVel Corp, where there have been 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.



The frequent insider selling could be a signal to investors about the insiders' perception of the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling can occur for various reasons, including personal financial needs or portfolio diversification, and does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company.



On the day of V Clemons's recent sell, CorVel Corp's shares were trading at $220.43, giving the company a market cap of $3.897 billion. This price represents a price-earnings ratio of 57.36, which is higher than both the industry median of 12.18 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.



According to GuruFocus Value, which is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, CorVel Corp's stock is modestly overvalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.18, with a GF Value of $186.90 and a current price of $220.43.



In conclusion, while the recent insider selling at CorVel Corp may raise some eyebrows, it's crucial for investors to consider the broader context, including the company's valuation and market position. As always, a comprehensive analysis is key when making investment decisions.



