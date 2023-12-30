Chief Accounting Officer Tim Mccauley executed a sale of 6,000 shares of The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) stock on December 27, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $30.04 per share, resulting in a total value of $180,240.

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The company focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, and specialty food stores.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,000 shares of The Chefs' Warehouse Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction follows this trend of share disposals by the insider.

The insider transaction history for The Chefs' Warehouse Inc indicates a pattern of 6 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of The Chefs' Warehouse Inc were trading at $30.04, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.166 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 57.71, which is above both the industry median of 16.13 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $30.04 and a GuruFocus Value of $48.71, The Chefs' Warehouse Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.62, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: Chief Accounting Officer Tim Mccauley Sells 6,000 Shares of The Chefs' Warehouse Inc

Insider Sell: Chief Accounting Officer Tim Mccauley Sells 6,000 Shares of The Chefs' Warehouse Inc

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

