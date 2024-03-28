Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) recently witnessed an insider sell by Chief Compliance/Legal Officer Brian Elsbernd, according to a SEC Filing. On March 27, 2024, the insider sold 25,000 shares of the company at a market price of $16.44 per share. This transaction has altered the insider's holdings in the company, as reflected in the recent filing.Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), and MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis.Over the past year, Brian Elsbernd has engaged in the sale of 25,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider's trading activities can be seen as part of a broader pattern within the company.

Insider Sell: Chief Compliance/Legal Officer Brian Elsbernd Sells 25,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)

The insider transaction history for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a trend of 0 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year. This pattern of insider activity can provide insights into the sentiment of company insiders regarding the stock's performance.In terms of valuation, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $16.44 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market cap of $1.878 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.13, which is lower than the industry median of 29.185 but higher than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.84, indicating that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value of $19.67. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The recent insider sell by Chief Compliance/Legal Officer Brian Elsbernd is a transaction that market watchers and investors may consider as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and insider sentiment.

