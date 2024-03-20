SouthState Corporation (NYSE:SSB), a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, operates through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, providing a wide range of banking services and products to its customers. The company offers retail and commercial banking services, mortgage banking services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans.According to a recent SEC filing, Daniel Bockhorst, the Chief Credit Officer of SouthState Corp, sold 3,000 shares of the company on March 20, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $81 per share, resulting in a total value of $243,000.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions observed within the company's insiders. In the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells for SouthState Corp.

Insider Sell: Chief Credit Officer Daniel Bockhorst Sells 3,000 Shares of SouthState Corp (SSB)

The market capitalization of SouthState Corp stands at $6.276 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 12.74, which is above the industry median of 9.2 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.With the stock trading at $81 and a GuruFocus Value of $86.94, SouthState Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

