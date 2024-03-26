Insider Sell: Chief Information Officer Alagu Sundarrajan Sells 10,000 Shares of Ryerson ...

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI), a leading processor and distributor of metals, has reported an insider transaction involving Chief Information Officer Alagu Sundarrajan. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider sold 10,000 shares of the company on March 25, 2024.

Over the past year, Alagu Sundarrajan has sold a total of 16,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider selling at Ryerson Holding Corp, with a total of 9 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Ryerson Holding Corp were trading at $32.71, valuing the company at a market cap of $1.100 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 7.91, below the industry median of 22.635 but above the historical median for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.13, indicating that Ryerson Holding Corp was modestly overvalued according to the GF Value, which was set at $28.86. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Ryerson Holding Corp.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

