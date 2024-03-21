Christopher Joyce, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer of Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ALHC), has sold 25,060 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $5.05 per share, resulting in a total value of $126,553.

Alignment Healthcare Inc is a healthcare company that provides a platform for Medicare Advantage plans, focusing on providing coordinated care to seniors. The company's model is designed to offer comprehensive health care services that are designed to improve patient outcomes while managing costs.

Over the past year, Christopher Joyce has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 40,534 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock during this period.

The insider transaction history for Alignment Healthcare Inc shows a pattern of insider selling activity. There have been 20 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year, indicating a trend where insiders are more inclined to sell their shares than to acquire additional ones.

Insider Sell: Chief Legal and Admin. Officer Christopher Joyce Sells 25,060 Shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

On the valuation front, Alignment Healthcare Inc's shares were trading at $5.05 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $916.543 million. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.31, with the GF Value estimated at $16.20 per share. This valuation suggests that Alignment Healthcare Inc is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, a GuruFocus adjustment factor is applied based on the company's historical returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on its financial health and future prospects. The recent sell-off by Christopher Joyce may attract attention from the market, considering the current undervalued state of Alignment Healthcare Inc according to the GF Value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

