Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (NASDAQ:BWMN), a professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer Robert Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the company on March 18, 2024.Robert Hickeys transaction history over the past year shows a total of 32,000 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider selling activity at Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.The insider transaction history for Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (NASDAQ:BWMN) indicates a total of 0 insider buys and 36 insider sells over the past year.

Insider Sell: Chief Legal Officer Robert Hickey Sells 8,000 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (BWMN)

On the valuation front, shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd were trading at $38.94 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $634.293 million.With the stock price at $38.94 and a GuruFocus Value of $28.87, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.35, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

