BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS), a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of bioproduction tools and services for cell and gene therapies, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Chief Marketing Officer Todd Berard sold 7,508 shares of the company on March 12, 2024.Todd Berards transaction was executed at an average price of $16.64 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $124,893. The insider's sale was made public through an SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,829 shares of BioLife Solutions Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at the company, with a total of 109 insider sells and only 4 insider buys over the past year.

Insider Sell: Chief Marketing Officer Todd Berard Sells 7,508 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)

The market capitalization of BioLife Solutions Inc stands at $755.151 million, with the stock trading at $16.64 on the day of the insider's recent sale.Regarding the company's valuation, BioLife Solutions Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its GF Value of $20.00.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The insider's recent sell transaction may provide investors with insight into the company's stock valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential investment in any stock.

