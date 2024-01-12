Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV), a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Marketing Officer Eleni Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the company on January 9, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $192.61, resulting in a total value of $837,855.50.

The insider's trades over the past year show a total of 4,350 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 26 insider sells for Veeva Systems Inc.

Insider Sell: Chief Marketing Officer Eleni Zuppas Sells 4,350 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Veeva Systems Inc's shares were trading at $192.61, giving the company a market capitalization of $32.884 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 58.69, which is above the industry median of 27.97 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $192.61 and a GuruFocus Value of $240.03, Veeva Systems Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sell transactions to gain insights into a company's internal perspective. While a single insider sell may not always be indicative of the company's future performance, a trend of insider sells can sometimes lead to more in-depth analyses and considerations.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

