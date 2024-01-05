Insider Sell: Chief Med and Dev Officer Dana Pizzuti Sells 14,375 Shares of Crinetics ...

Chief Med and Dev Officer Dana Pizzuti of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) sold 14,375 shares of the company on January 3, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $35 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $502,625.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's product pipeline includes candidates for the treatment of acromegaly, hyperinsulinism, and congenital hyperinsulinism, among other diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 32,170 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchase of shares. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last year.

The insider transaction history for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider selling. There has been only 1 insider buy and 15 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $35 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.321 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 53.03, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

With a GF Value of $0.66, the current price represents a significant premium over the estimated intrinsic value, suggesting that investors may want to exercise caution when considering the stock for investment.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value. However, it is important to note that insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company and can be motivated by various personal or financial reasons.

