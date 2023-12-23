On December 21, 2023, Chief Med and Dev Officer Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX), as indicated by an SEC Filing. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors.

According to the filing, the insider has engaged in the sale of 17,795 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during the same period.

The insider transaction history for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, contrasted with 13 insider sells, indicating a trend towards selling among insiders at the company.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $34.57, giving the company a market cap of $2.398 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics suggest a significant premium compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value). With a share price of $34.57 and a GF Value of $0.66, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 52.38, categorizing the stock as Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes as forecasted by Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: Chief Med and Dev Officer Dana Pizzuti Sells 9,583 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

Story continues

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance, investors are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and consult with financial advisors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

