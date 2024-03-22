Insider Sell: Chief Medical and Development Officer Dana Pizzuti Sells 15,089 Shares of ...

Chief Medical and Development Officer Dana Pizzuti of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) sold 15,089 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $44.06 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $664,720.54.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's product pipeline includes candidates that are designed to target the pituitary, thyroid, and adrenal glands, aiming to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of endocrine disorders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 47,259 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Dana Pizzuti represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, contrasted with 18 insider sells, indicating a general disposition towards selling among insiders at the company.

On the valuation front, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $44.06 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.451 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 66.76, with a GF Value of $0.66, suggesting that the shares are Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to note that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's future performance.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX), interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing.

