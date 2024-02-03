Insider Sell: Chief Medical Officer Karen Noblett Sells 11,288 Shares of Axonics Inc (AXNX)

On January 31, 2024, Chief Medical Officer Karen Noblett executed a sale of 11,288 shares of Axonics Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX). The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed through the SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions by the insider over the past year, which cumulatively amount to 35,287 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Axonics Inc, the company in question, is a medical technology firm that specializes in developing and commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. The company's innovative products are designed to improve the quality of life for patients affected by these conditions.

The insider transaction history for Axonics Inc reveals a pattern of insider selling activity. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys but a total of 15 insider sells. This trend is illustrated in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, Axonics Inc's shares were trading at $67.74 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.434 billion. The stock's price relative to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus, indicates that it is Significantly Undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.65, with the GF Value calculated at $105.01 per share.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. Additionally, a GuruFocus adjustment factor is applied based on the company's historical returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction adds to the data points that market observers may consider when assessing the stock's performance and insider sentiment. As always, insider transactions are just one factor to consider when evaluating a company's financial health and investment potential.

