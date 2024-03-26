Insider Sell: Chief People Officer Arnnon Geshuri Sells 7,500 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC), a multinational telemedicine and virtual healthcare company, has seen a recent insider transaction according to the latest SEC filings. Chief People Officer Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the company on March 25, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC filing, which provides a detailed account of the insider's stock activity.Arnnon Geshuri has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 20,719 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues the trend of insider selling at Teladoc Health Inc, with a total of 70 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Teladoc Health Inc were trading at $15.06, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.514 billion. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $37.72, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.4. This suggests that Teladoc Health Inc is currently categorized as a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated using historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with insight into the sentiment of high-level executives within Teladoc Health Inc, especially when considered alongside the broader trend of insider activity and the company's current valuation metrics.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

