Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR), a leading online learning platform, has reported an insider transaction involving Chief Revenue Officer Leah Belsky. According to a recent SEC Filing, Leah Belsky sold 42,756 shares of the company on February 27, 2024.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 404,128 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed within the company, where insider sells have outnumbered buys. In the past year, there have been no insider buys and 121 insider sells for Coursera Inc.

Insider Sell: Chief Revenue Officer Leah Belsky Sells 42,756 Shares of Coursera Inc (COUR)

On the date of the sale, shares of Coursera Inc were trading at $16.29, valuing the company at a market cap of $2.522 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 0.82, indicating that Coursera Inc was modestly undervalued according to the GF Value estimate of $19.86 per share.

Insider Sell: Chief Revenue Officer Leah Belsky Sells 42,756 Shares of Coursera Inc (COUR)

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.Coursera Inc offers a wide range of learning opportunities, including courses, specializations, certificates, and degree programs. The platform partners with universities and other organizations to provide online education in a variety of subjects, allowing learners to develop new skills and achieve their personal and professional goals.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

