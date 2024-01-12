Insider Sell: Chief Scientific Officer Edward Feener Sells 17,321 Shares of KalVista ...

Edward Feener, Chief Scientific Officer of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV), executed a sale of 17,321 shares in the company on January 9, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. The insider's transaction has been recorded during a period when the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued based on GuruFocus's proprietary valuation model.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 31,269 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 23 insider sells and only 2 insider buys for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On the date of the insider's sale, shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $13.01, giving the company a market capitalization of $453.41 million. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 4.78, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued when compared to the GF Value of $2.72.

The GF Value is a measure of intrinsic value that takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders may consider the insider's trading behavior alongside the company's valuation metrics to gain insights into potential future stock performance. The insider's decision to sell shares could be interpreted in various ways, but without additional context, it remains a single data point in the broader analysis of the company's financial health and market position.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financials, interested parties are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and explore additional data on GuruFocus.com.

