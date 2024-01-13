Insider Sell: Chief Scientific Officer Edward Feener Sells 22,679 Shares of KalVista ...

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV), a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Scientific Officer Edward Feener sold 22,679 shares of the company on January 11, 2024.

The transaction was executed at an average price of $13.03 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $295,611.37. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's holdings.

Over the past year, Edward Feener has sold a total of 53,948 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity in the company.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history at KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year. There have been 24 insider sells and only 3 insider buys during this period, indicating a general disposition of shares by insiders.

Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $13.03, giving the company a market capitalization of $448.226 million.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is set at $2.72, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.79, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc may consider this insider sell transaction alongside the company's valuation metrics to inform their perspective on the stock's current market position.

