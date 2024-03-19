Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE), a provider of education services, including postsecondary education services and other academic and non-academic education-related services, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Chief Technology Officer Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company on March 18, 2024.Dilek Marshs transaction history over the past year shows a total of 1,500 shares sold and no shares purchased. This recent transaction continues the trend of insider selling activity at the company.

Insider Sell: Chief Technology Officer Dilek Marsh Sells Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

The insider transaction history for Grand Canyon Education Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 6 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc were trading at $132.65 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $4.001 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 19.63, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 19.7 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.96, with a GF Value of $137.66, indicating that Grand Canyon Education Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.SEC Filing

