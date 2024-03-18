Eric Gerstenberg, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH), has sold 15,276 shares of the company on March 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $187.71, resulting in a total value of $2,867,017.96.

Clean Harbors Inc is a provider of environmental, energy, and industrial services, including hazardous waste disposal, emergency spill response, and various other environmental services. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a comprehensive range of services to its clients for the proper handling, recycling, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous materials.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 33,001 shares of Clean Harbors Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 30 insider sells for the company.

Insider Sell: Co-CEO Eric Gerstenberg Sells 15,276 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

On the valuation front, Clean Harbors Inc's shares were trading at $187.71 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $10.282 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.43, which is above the industry median of 19.38 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.21, with a GF Value of $154.96, indicating that Clean Harbors Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: Co-CEO Eric Gerstenberg Sells 15,276 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by Co-CEO Eric Gerstenberg may attract attention from the market as it evaluates the implications of this insider activity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

