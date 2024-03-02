Co-President Douglas Robinson has sold 3,121 shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) on February 28, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $293.79 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $916,537.59.

Workday Inc is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The company delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for various companies, educational institutions, and government agencies.

Over the past year, Douglas Robinson has sold a total of 32,686 shares of Workday Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Workday Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 47 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Insider Sell: Co-President Douglas Robinson Sells 3,121 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Workday Inc were trading at $293.79, giving the company a market capitalization of $76.774 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 57.22, which is above the industry median of 28.125. However, it is lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $293.79 and a GF Value of $258.71, Workday Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

Insider Sell: Co-President Douglas Robinson Sells 3,121 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are only one of many factors that should be considered when evaluating investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

