Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR), a company specializing in healthcare software solutions that streamline patient check-in and enhance engagement, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Evan Roberts, the Chief Operating Officer of Phreesia Inc, sold 25,962 shares of the company on March 21, 2024.Evan Roberts has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 85,420 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that period. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at Phreesia Inc, with a total of 46 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

Insider Sell: COO Evan Roberts Sells 25,962 Shares of Phreesia Inc (PHR)

On the date of the sale, shares of Phreesia Inc were trading at $23.52, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.297 billion. The sale by the insider has occurred at a time when the stock is trading below its GuruFocus Value (GF Value) estimate.

The GF Value of Phreesia Inc is currently $39.58, which suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.59, indicating that the stock is trading at a significant discount to the GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The insider's recent sell transaction may provide investors with additional data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Phreesia Inc. It is important to note that insider transactions are only one aspect of a comprehensive investment decision-making process.

