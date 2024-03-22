Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM), a global leader in content delivery network services and cloud security solutions, has experienced a recent insider transaction. Adam Karon, the COO & General Manager of Edge Technology Group at Akamai Technologies Inc, sold 14,349 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a SEC Filing.Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 65,379 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 25 insider buys and 37 insider sells over the past year.

Insider Sell: COO & GM Edge Technology Group Adam Karon Sells 14,349 Shares of Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

On the day of the sale, shares of Akamai Technologies Inc were trading at $109.78, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.512 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 30.87, which is above the industry median of 28.1 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $109.78 and the GuruFocus Value of $117.51, Akamai Technologies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

