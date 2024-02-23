Insider Sell: COO Jason Dale Sells 28,440 Shares of Vital Farms Inc (VITL)

Vital Farms Inc (NASDAQ:VITL), a company specializing in ethically produced pasture-raised eggs and butter, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. COO Jason Dale sold 28,440 shares of the company on February 21, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $16.7 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $474,948.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 68,440 shares of Vital Farms Inc and has not made any insider purchases. The recent sell by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 15 insider sells for the company.

On the day of the transaction, Vital Farms Inc had a market capitalization of $691.97 million, with the stock trading at $16.7 per share. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 36.96, which is above the industry median of 18.55 but below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus's GF Value, indicates that Vital Farms Inc was modestly undervalued at the time of the insider's sell. With a share price of $16.7 and a GF Value of $23.05, the price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.72.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics provide investors with data points to consider when evaluating Vital Farms Inc's stock. It is important to note that insider sell transactions can be influenced by various factors and may not necessarily indicate a bearish stance on the company's future prospects.

