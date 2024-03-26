Insider Sell: COO Jeff Knight Sells 32,359 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Jeff Knight, the Chief Operating Officer of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX), has sold 32,359 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $44.31 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,434,095.29.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's product pipeline includes candidates that are designed to target the pituitary, thyroid, and adrenal glands, aiming to improve the lives of patients suffering from endocrine disorders.

Over the past year, Jeff Knight has engaged in the sale of 32,359 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider selling activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, with a total of 19 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $44.31, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.379 billion.

The stock's valuation, as indicated by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, stands at 67.14, with a GF Value of $0.66. This suggests that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and assessing the company's stock value.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financials, interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing.

