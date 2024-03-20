Insider Sell: COO Jennifer Jarrett Sells 13,449 Shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS), a company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of the company on March 18, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this SEC Filing link.

Over the past year, Jennifer Jarrett has sold a total of 184,964 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 12 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc were trading at $17.92, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.589 billion. The stock's price on that day was just below the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $18.13, suggesting that Arcus Biosciences Inc was Fairly Valued based on its GF Value with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99.

The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider trading activities as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on current stock valuations. While insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it can prompt investors to consider whether the stock's current price accurately reflects its future growth prospects and underlying value.

