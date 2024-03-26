John Walsh, the Chief Operating Officer of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN), has sold 8,000 shares of the company on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $332.13 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,657,040.

Accenture PLC is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology, and operations. With a deep understanding of business processes and industries, Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders.

Over the past year, John Walsh has sold a total of 10,500 shares of Accenture PLC and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 32 insider sells within the company.

Shares of Accenture PLC were trading at $332.13 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $211.498 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 30.50, which is above both the industry median of 27.6 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $332.13 and a GuruFocus Value of $340.42, Accenture PLC has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: COO John Walsh Sells 8,000 Shares of Accenture PLC (ACN)

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Accenture PLC.

Story continues

Insider Sell: COO John Walsh Sells 8,000 Shares of Accenture PLC (ACN)

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of Accenture PLC's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs or portfolio diversification strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

