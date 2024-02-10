Mark Thurmond, Chief Operating Officer of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB), has sold 26,175 shares of the company on February 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Tenable Holdings Inc is a cybersecurity company that provides vulnerability assessment and management solutions designed to identify and reduce cyber risks.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 90,083 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Tenable Holdings Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 0 insider buys and 44 insider sells over the past year.

Insider Sell: COO Mark Thurmond Sells 26,175 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Tenable Holdings Inc were trading at $51.45, resulting in a market capitalization of $6.097 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.85, with a GuruFocus Value of $60.27, indicating that Tenable Holdings Inc is considered modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

