Insider Sell: COO Stuart Williams Sells 2,927 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Stuart Williams, the Chief Operating Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE), has sold 2,927 shares of the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $136.57 per share, resulting in a total value of $399,930.39.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc is a leading operator of global exchanges, clearing houses, data and listings services. The company provides comprehensive market infrastructure and data services to a variety of financial institutions, including brokers, investment firms, and banks. Its platforms facilitate the trading and clearing of a broad range of asset classes, including securities, derivatives, and commodities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,927 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc were trading at $136.57, giving the company a market capitalization of $79.76 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 33.24, which is above both the industry median of 18.48 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.17, indicating that Intercontinental Exchange Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value of $116.28. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

