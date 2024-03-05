Insider Sell: COO Thomas Netzer Sells 20,000 Shares of Wayfair Inc (W)

Thomas Netzer, the Chief Operating Officer of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), sold 20,000 shares of the company on March 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $59.72 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,194,400.

Wayfair Inc is an e-commerce company that sells furniture and home-goods. Its digital platform offers 14 million items from more than 11,000 global suppliers. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and operates in the United States and internationally.

Over the past year, Thomas Netzer has sold a total of 91,625 shares of Wayfair Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a broader pattern observed over the past year, where Wayfair Inc has seen 47 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Wayfair Inc's shares were trading at $59.72 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.379 billion. The stock's price is closely aligned with the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $59.70, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's transaction may be of interest to investors tracking insider behavior as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential implications of insider transactions.

