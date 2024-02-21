Insider Sell: Coursera Inc COO Shravan Goli Sells 35,450 Shares

Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR), a leading online learning platform, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, COO Shravan Goli, sold 35,450 shares of the company on February 20, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing.

Coursera offers a wide range of learning opportunities, from hands-on projects to courses and specializations, as well as degrees from accredited universities. The platform is designed to help individuals learn new skills, transform their careers, and develop personally and professionally.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 728,385 shares and has not made any purchases of Coursera Inc stock. The insider transaction history for Coursera Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 119 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the recent sell, shares of Coursera Inc were trading at $16.48, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.52 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.83, indicating that Coursera Inc is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value for Coursera Inc is currently $19.79, suggesting potential for price appreciation from the current trading price.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sells to gain insights into a company's internal perspective. While insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it provides data for a more comprehensive analysis of the stock's potential.

