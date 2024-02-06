Insider Sell: Coursera Inc President & CEO Jeffrey Maggioncalda Sells 75,000 Shares

On February 2, 2024, President & CEO Jeffrey Maggioncalda executed a sale of 75,000 shares of Coursera Inc (NYSE:COUR). The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Coursera Inc is an education technology company that provides a platform for online learning and instruction. It partners with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, specializations, and degrees in a variety of subjects.

According to the data provided, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,660,001 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale of 75,000 shares is part of this ongoing trend of insider sales for the company.

The insider transaction history for Coursera Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 113 insider sells. This trend is visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, Coursera Inc's shares were trading at $19.51 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.687 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.99, with the GF Value being $19.69. This indicates that Coursera Inc is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While the reasons behind insider sales can vary, they are always subject to regulatory disclosure requirements, providing transparency to the market.

