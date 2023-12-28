Insider Sell: Coursera Inc President & CEO Jeffrey Maggioncalda Sells 75,000 Shares

On December 26, 2023, Coursera Inc's President & CEO, Jeffrey Maggioncalda, sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $19.87 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,490,250.

Coursera Inc is an education technology company that provides a platform for online learning and instruction. It partners with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, specializations, and degrees in a variety of subjects.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,435,001 shares of Coursera Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Coursera Inc shows a pattern of 105 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Coursera Inc were trading at $19.87 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.014 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.05, indicating that Coursera Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

The insider's recent sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market and the company's financial health when interpreting insider transactions.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider sales to gain insights into a company's internal perspective. While a single insider sale may not be indicative of the company's future performance, a pattern of insider selling, as seen with Coursera Inc, could warrant further investigation.

