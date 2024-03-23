Insider Sell: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's Chief Security Officer Shawn Henry Sells 37,704 Shares

Shawn Henry, Chief Security Officer of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD), sold 37,704 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $325.76 per share, resulting in a total value of $12,282,094.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is a cybersecurity technology firm that provides endpoint security, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response services. The company's cloud-delivered solutions are designed to protect customers from advanced cyber threats by leveraging artificial intelligence, behavioral analytics, and machine learning.

Over the past year, Shawn Henry has sold a total of 65,123 shares of company (NASDAQ:CRWD) and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for company (NASDAQ:CRWD) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 35 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of company (NASDAQ:CRWD) were trading at $325.76, giving the company a market capitalization of $79.231 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of company (NASDAQ:CRWD) stands at 904.92, significantly above the industry median of 28.1 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a share price of $325.76 and a GuruFocus Value of $330.18, company (NASDAQ:CRWD) has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

