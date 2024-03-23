CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, recently witnessed a transaction from its Chief Accounting Officer, Anurag Saha. According to a SEC Filing dated March 21, 2024, Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company.Over the past year, Anurag Saha has sold a total of 4,159 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed within the company, where insider sells have been more prevalent than insider buys. In the past year, there have been no insider buys but a total of 35 insider sells for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

Insider Sell: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's (CRWD) Chief Accounting Officer Anurag Saha Sells Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc were trading at $325.8, valuing the company at a market cap of $79.231 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 904.92, significantly above the industry median of 28.1 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company itself.

Insider Sell: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's (CRWD) Chief Accounting Officer Anurag Saha Sells Shares

Considering the stock's price of $325.8 against the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $330.18, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.99, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The transaction by the insider, Anurag Saha, may be of interest to investors monitoring insider activity as an indicator of confidence in the company's prospects or for other strategic reasons. However, it is important to consider the broader context of the market, the company's valuation, and overall insider trends when interpreting individual insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

