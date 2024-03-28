CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, recently saw a transaction from its Chief Accounting Officer, Anurag Saha. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-03-26, the insider sold 1,786 shares of the company.Over the past year, Anurag Saha has engaged in the sale of 5,945 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed within the company, where insider activity has been predominantly in the form of sales. In the past year, there have been no insider purchases reported, while there have been 36 insider sales.

Insider Sell: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's (CRWD) Chief Accounting Officer Anurag Saha Sold Shares

On the valuation front, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $331.52 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $77.942 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 890.19, which is above the industry median of 27.09. However, when compared to the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, the current PE is lower.The stock's valuation, as per GuruFocus Value, is $331.88, placing the price-to-GF-Value ratio at 1. This indicates that CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued in relation to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

