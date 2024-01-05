According to a recent SEC filing, Walter Woltosz, a Director and 10% Owner of Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP), has sold 20,000 shares of the company on January 2, 2024. The insider executed the sale at an average price of $44.46, resulting in a transaction amount of $889,200.

Simulations Plus Inc, listed under the ticker NAS:SLP, is a company that develops simulation and modeling software for pharmaceutical development. The software is used to predict the properties of compounds that have not yet been tested, thereby reducing the time and cost associated with drug development.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 260,000 shares of Simulations Plus Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales for the company, with a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

The insider transaction history for Simulations Plus Inc is as follows:

Insider Sell: Director, 10% Owner Walter Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)

On the valuation front, Simulations Plus Inc's shares were trading at $44.46 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $818.003 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 77.40, which is above both the industry median of 26.635 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Simulations Plus Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value of $59.84. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: Director, 10% Owner Walter Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)

Investors and stakeholders in Simulations Plus Inc may find this insider selling activity as a point of interest when considering their investment decisions, especially in light of the company's valuation and market performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

