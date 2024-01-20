Gokul Rajaram, a director at The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD), sold 2,999 shares of the company on January 17, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The Trade Desk Inc is a technology company that provides a self-service platform for ad buyers to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and devices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 44,984 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for The Trade Desk Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 0 insider buys and 34 insider sells over the past year.

Insider Sell: Director Gokul Rajaram Sells Shares of The Trade Desk Inc

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of The Trade Desk Inc were trading at $62.76, giving the company a market cap of $32.776 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 215.65, which is above both the industry median of 26.88 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $62.76 and a GuruFocus Value of $98.43, The Trade Desk Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

