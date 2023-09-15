On September 14, 2023, Director Steven Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of AMETEK Inc (NYSE:AME). This transaction is part of a series of insider sells by Kohlhagen over the past year, totaling 17,460 shares sold and no shares purchased.



Steven Kohlhagen is a prominent figure in the financial industry, with a wealth of experience in various roles. He has been a director of AMETEK Inc, a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices, for several years. His insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.



AMETEK Inc, with a market cap of $35.27 billion, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. The company operates through two segments: Electronic Instruments Group (EIG) and Electromechanical Group (EMG). EIG designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets. EMG is a differentiated supplier of electrical interconnects, precision motion control solutions, specialty metals, thermal management systems, and floor care and specialty motors.



The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows among investors and analysts. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 25 insider sells of AMETEK Inc. This trend suggests a bearish sentiment among the company's insiders, which could potentially impact the stock's performance.



Insider Sell: Director Steven Kohlhagen Sells 1,645 Shares of AMETEK Inc

On the day of the insider's recent sell, AMETEK Inc's shares were trading at $152.74 each. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 28.63, higher than both the industry median of 21.73 and the company's historical median. This indicates that the stock is currently overvalued compared to its peers and its own past performance.



However, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96 suggests that it is fairly valued based on its GF Value of $158.39. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, taking into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.



In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Steven Kohlhagen, along with the overall insider sell trend at AMETEK Inc, may signal caution for potential investors. However, the stock's fair valuation based on its GF Value suggests that it may still hold potential for long-term investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.



