Insider Sell: Director Wendy Needham Sells 3,250 Shares of Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Wendy Needham, Director at Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC), has sold 3,250 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $154.92 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $503,490.

Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The company's operations are conducted through various distribution networks, serving customers across a wide range of industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,250 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction follows the trend observed in the insider transaction history for Genuine Parts Co, which has seen 2 insider buys and 1 insider sell over the past year.

On the valuation front, Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) had a market cap of $21.96 billion on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 16.88, below both the industry median of 18.33 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own historical trading.

The stock was trading at $154.92, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $170.76, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91. According to this metric, Genuine Parts Co is considered Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider sell by Director Wendy Needham may attract the attention of investors and analysts who track insider behaviors as indicators of a company's future performance or stock valuation.

