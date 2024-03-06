Anil Chitkara, Founder & Chief Growth Officer of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV), has sold 34,065 shares of the company on March 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $3.63 per share, which resulted in a total value of $123,655.95.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc is a company that operates in the security and protection services industry. It specializes in providing advanced digital security screening solutions designed to detect and prevent modern threats while improving the visitor experience in various venues. The company's technology is used across a range of sectors, including education, healthcare, sports, entertainment, and transportation, among others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 84,980 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 33 insider sells. This trend provides an overview of insider sentiment towards the stock.

On the day of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc were trading at $3.63, giving the company a market capitalization of $570.439 million.

Insider Sell: Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc's (EVLV) Founder & Chief Growth Officer Anil Chitkara Sells 34,065 Shares

For more information on insider trades at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc, interested parties can view the full SEC filing through the provided link: SEC Filing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

