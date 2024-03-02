Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR), a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Executive Vice President, AMEA (Asia, Middle East, and Africa), Christophe Couturier, sold 13,074 shares of the company on February 29, 2024. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing.

Over the past year, Christophe Couturier has engaged in the sale of 14,572 shares and has not made any purchases of Avantor Inc stock. The insider transaction history for Avantor Inc shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of Avantor Inc were trading at $24.53, resulting in a market capitalization of $16.957 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 52.43, which is above both the industry median of 22.24 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a stock price of $24.53 and a GF Value of $23.76, Avantor Inc is considered Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: EVP, AMEA Christophe Couturier Sells 13,074 Shares of Avantor Inc (AVTR)

The insider trend image above reflects the recent activities of insiders at Avantor Inc, providing a visual representation of the selling pattern over the past year.

The GF Value image provides insight into the current valuation of Avantor Inc relative to its intrinsic value estimate according to GuruFocus.

Investors and stakeholders in Avantor Inc may consider monitoring insider transactions as part of their analysis of the company, as insider selling and buying can provide signals about the company's future prospects and valuation.

