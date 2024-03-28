Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH), a leading provider of environmental, energy, and industrial services, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Executive Vice President of Clean Harbors Environmental Services Inc, Brian Weber, sold 7,996 shares of the company on March 27, 2024.The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing dated March 28, 2024, which can be accessed through this link. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,093 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.The insider transaction history for Clean Harbors Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 30 insider sells and no insider buys recorded.On the valuation front, Clean Harbors Inc shares were trading at $199.07 on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market capitalization of $10.92 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.12, which is above the industry median of 19.55 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.28, indicating that Clean Harbors Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value of $155.12. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: EVP Brian Weber Sells 7,996 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

Insider Sell: EVP Brian Weber Sells 7,996 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

