Insider Sell: EVP and CFO Beth Costello Sells 38,915 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services ...

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG), a leading investment and insurance company, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Beth Costello sold 38,915 shares of the company on February 27, 2024.Beth Costello has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 77,830 shares and purchasing none. The latest transaction was executed at a stock price of $95.42, resulting in a market capitalization for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc of $28.498 billion.The insider transaction history for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc shows a pattern of more insider sells than buys over the past year, with 29 sells and only 1 buy among insiders.

In terms of valuation, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's shares are trading at a price-earnings ratio of 11.99, which is below both the industry median of 12.37 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests a lower valuation compared to its peers and its own historical standards.The stock's current price of $95.42 is closely aligned with the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $88.40, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc operates in the financial sector, providing a range of investment and insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual funds. The company is known for its commitment to sustainability and ethical business practices.For more detailed information, investors and analysts are encouraged to review the full SEC filing.SEC Filing

