Daniel Frey, EVP & CFO of The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV), sold 38,000 shares of the company on February 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The Travelers Companies Inc is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home, and business. The company's diverse business lines offer its global customers a wide range of coverage sold primarily through independent agents and brokers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 75,316 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for The Travelers Companies Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 0 insider buys and 23 insider sells over the past year.

Insider Sell: EVP & CFO Daniel Frey Sells 38,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of The Travelers Companies Inc were trading at $212.55, resulting in a market capitalization of $48,791,442,000 Millions.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 16.72, above both the industry median of 11.57 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a share price of $212.55 and a GuruFocus Value of $213.96, The Travelers Companies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

