Robert Qutub, EVP and CFO of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR), executed a sale of 2,500 shares in the company on February 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance to cover the risk of natural and man-made catastrophes. It is also involved in related business activities, including investment management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Insider Trends

The transaction history for insiders at RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd indicates a pattern of 1 insider buy and 6 insider sells over the past year.

Insider Sell: EVP, CFO Robert Qutub Sells 2,500 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd

Valuation

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd were priced at $234.56, resulting in a market capitalization of $11,905.657 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 4.41, which is below both the industry median of 11.555 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

With the current share price of $234.56 and a GuruFocus Value of $272.51, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.86, suggesting that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd is Modestly Undervalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

