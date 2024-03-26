Ronald Ballschmiede, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sterling Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ:STRL), has sold 3,289 shares of the company on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 116,289 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Sterling Infrastructure Inc is a construction company engaged in the building, reconstruction, and repair of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the United States, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, sewer and storm drainage systems.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys of Sterling Infrastructure Inc stock, while there have been 9 insider sells in the same timeframe, indicating a trend of insider sales.

On the day of the sale, shares of Sterling Infrastructure Inc were trading at $113.52, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.449 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 25.07, above both the industry median of 15.28 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 2.98, with a share price of $113.52 compared to a GuruFocus Value of $38.06, suggesting that Sterling Infrastructure Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sell: EVP & CFO Ronald Ballschmiede Sells 3,289 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

