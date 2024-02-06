Michael Angerthal, EVP, CFO & Treasurer of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NYSE:VRTS), has sold 8,049 shares of the company on February 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Virtus Investment Partners Inc is a provider of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The company offers products in various categories, including equity, fixed income, alternative/income, and multi-asset strategies.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,049 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and only one insider sell for the company.

Insider Sell: EVP, CFO & Treasurer Michael Angerthal Sells 8,049 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)

On the day of the sale, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc were trading at $232.51, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.670 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.13, which is below the industry median of 13.54 and also below the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.05, with a share price of $232.51 and a GuruFocus Value of $221.15, indicating that Virtus Investment Partners Inc is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The transaction by the insider may provide investors with an insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including broader market conditions, company performance, and industry trends when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

